1,586 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

KBWB opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

