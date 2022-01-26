Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 333 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.14.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,678.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

