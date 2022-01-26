The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.