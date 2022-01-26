Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $325,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $435.11 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -262.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

