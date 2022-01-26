Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 5,100 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 255,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

