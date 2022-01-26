Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $434,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

