ZooKeeper Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149,189.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $149,189.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 100,006,250 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

