Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

