DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,350.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $458,406.39 and approximately $39,350.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006352 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

