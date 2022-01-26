WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

