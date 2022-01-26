Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $410,626.97 and $13,748.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002258 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

