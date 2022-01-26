DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

