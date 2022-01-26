Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $68.04 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

