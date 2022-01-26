Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

