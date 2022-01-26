Geode Capital Management LLC Has $628.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Travelers Companies worth $628,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

