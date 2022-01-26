TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lucira Health were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHDX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LHDX stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

