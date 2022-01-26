Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lifted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

