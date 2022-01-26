Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Ashland Global stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

