JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Underweight

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
