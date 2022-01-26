JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Underweight

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

