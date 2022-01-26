Bank of Nova Scotia Has $21.61 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

SCCO opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

