Aviva PLC Sells 2,098 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

