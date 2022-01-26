Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 6,726 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

