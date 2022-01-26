Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

