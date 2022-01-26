Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $268.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

