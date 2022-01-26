Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 102.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 143.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

