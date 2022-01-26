Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.