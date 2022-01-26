Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $475.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

