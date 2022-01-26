SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEMrush news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,580.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

