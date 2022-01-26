Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

