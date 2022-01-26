Fortis Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $100.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.