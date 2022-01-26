SVB Leerink Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.35) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.45). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.05) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.