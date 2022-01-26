Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

