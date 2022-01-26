iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

