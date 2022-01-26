Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.