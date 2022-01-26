Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $495.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 454.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

