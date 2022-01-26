Fortis Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $371.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

