Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 84,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $371.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

