Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

