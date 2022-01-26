Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

HAS opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

