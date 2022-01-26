Qtron Investments LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.