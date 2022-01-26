Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

