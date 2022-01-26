Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$17.40 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

