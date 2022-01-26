CT Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.44 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

