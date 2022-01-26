Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

KFFB stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

