NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

NYSE NEP opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,901 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.