Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,300 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

