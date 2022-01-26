Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 443.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

