Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $873,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

