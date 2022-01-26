Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 167 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Etsy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $588,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

