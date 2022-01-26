CNA Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

